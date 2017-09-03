Kumi Guitar declares his love for Benedicta Gafah

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 September 2017

Colleagues of Benedicta Gafah Mass Media Company, Zylofon Media pulled a surprise stunt on her birthday to celebrate the day with her.

The ambassadors, including James Gardiner, Zynell Zuh, Eddie Nartey and Too Sweet Annan, went to her hotel room with a birthday cake to surprise her.

They wished her happy birthday and sung for the queen who could not hide her joy.

Kumi Guitar and Obibini also came in to sing for the actress to make her day a very memorable one.