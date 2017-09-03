Jennifer Lomotey was my school mate and I am looking for her – Kurl Songx

Kelvin known in showbiz circles as Kurl Songx <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504468833_290_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Young Star, Kelvin known in showbiz circles as Kurl Songx has revealed Jennifer Lomotey was her school mate in primary. The sensational artiste revealed that on Spotlight which is aired on TV3.

They attended Adabraka Presby and according to Kurl Songx, he is looking for Jennifer Lomotey. However, she was not the inspiration behind his controversial hit song “Jennifer Lomotey”.

The song caused a stir in the music industry and it got people talking due to a line Sarkodie made in the song. The Krobos were not happy about it so they decided to engage in an intensive furor.

