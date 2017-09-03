I’m ready to perform in hell – Pappy Kojo

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 September 2017

Pappy Kojo has made it clear on the youth rated show ‘Entamoty Live’ that he will perform anywhere including in hell fire.

Pappy refused to mince words on class 91.3fm last Saturday in an interview with ChiefBlogger regarding his music career and social life. Even though Pappy is known as Ghanaian rapper, he claims he is not a fun of clubbing and partying, however when he is being paid to perform at a club he will gladly do that. He said emphatically that he will even perform in hell when he is getting paid for it.

“I don’t club, am not the clubbing type, the fact that I do hip hop doesn’t mean I should love to club, I perform in clubs because is business, I will even perform in hell if am being paid to”

In a reply to Chiefblogger’s question as to why he is still single, he answered he so scared of asking ladies out and that if anyone is waiting for him to get married, those people will definitely grow old.

Pappy explained that he has no issue with good friend Joey B as people speculated, he featured Joey on latest single ‘Makoma’. Which is doing amazingly well, he encouraged all to go download ‘Makoma’ and eagerly look forward to his EP soon.