I’m fit enough to strike for Black Stars – Victoria Lebene tells Kwesi Appiah

2017-09-03

Ghanaian model, actress, and ex-girlfriend of Kofi Adjorlolo, Victoria Lebene Mekpah also known as Ghanaian Diva has sent a message to Ghana’s senior national men football team, Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah not to hesitate to invite her to play for the Black stars because she is fit enough to make the requirement as a potent striker to score goals for the Black Stars to aid them to qualify for the 2018 World Cup to be held by Russia.

According to Victoria, she has started early morning jogging to keep her body in shape and fit enough to endure the three-hour aerobic session to be held at the upcoming celebrity workout which is slated for September, 23rd,2017 at the Aviation Social Center, Accra.

The event seeks to bring celebrities closer to their fans as well as socialize whiles exercising. There is also going to be free health screening and refreshment.