Ibrahim Mahama dazzles in suit

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 September 2017
Source: mynewsgh.com
2017-09-03
Enewsgh.com reports that Businessman Mr. Ibrahim Mahama was spotted with Ghana’s Upper Crust at a prestigious hotel in Accra, celebrating the birthday of a prominent Ghanaian Lady.
Mr. Mahama who smiled throughout the event looked sharp in a black fitted suit, a bow-tie and a clean shave to boot.
He owns companies including Engineers & Planners Ltd., Asutuare Poultry Farms, MBG Ghana Limited, Dzata Cement Company among others.