Ibrahim Mahama dazzles in suit

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-03

Mahibra12Mahama Ibrahim

Enewsgh.com reports that Businessman Mr. Ibrahim Mahama was spotted with Ghana’s Upper Crust at a prestigious hotel in Accra, celebrating the birthday of a prominent Ghanaian Lady.

Mr. Mahama who smiled throughout the event looked sharp in a black fitted suit, a bow-tie and a clean shave to boot.

He owns companies including Engineers & Planners Ltd., Asutuare Poultry Farms, MBG Ghana Limited, Dzata Cement Company among others.

