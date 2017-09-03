I wouldn’t have married my ex-wife if we had met at day time – Funny Face

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 September 2017

It appears the Ex-Wife of Funny Face really depressed the comedian and several months after the comedian’s divorce from his ex-wife, Funny Face has made some wild revelations again about the woman he describes as a witch.

In an interview he had with Peace Fm’s Akwasi Aboagye, Funny Face told the host of the show that, he wouldn’t have married his ex-wife, Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim, if he had met her at day time, when they first met as the first time he met her was at night.

Funny Face also described that marriage as ‘useless’ and regrets ever going into it.

“Yes! It was a useless marriage. It was useless because If I knew this was going to happen, I wouldn’t have gone in at all”–Funny Face Bemoaned

According to Funny Face, he has about 36 evidences that proves how evil his former wife was to her and also revealed that, some of the things he saw at one point, he even wanted to kill himself over it.

The two got married sometime in December 2014 and their marriage ended somewhere January 2016.

Funny Face has indicated that, he’s now found a very loyal woman who he believes is of good character as he has done all of his background checks on so as to be sure, he’s going to marry the right person this time around.