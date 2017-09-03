Entertainment of Sunday, 3 September 2017

The beef between Hip Hop heavyweights Sarkodie and M.anifest may really be dwindling as the former has come out publicly to declare deep admiration for his ‘perceived’ competitor, M.anifest.

It will be recalled that the two rappers have been at each other’s throat for over a year now, particularly last year when both of them continuously ‘spat bars’ at each other.

The ‘beef’ between the two Hip Pop heavyweights swept across the Ghanaian music industry like a tsunami with their fans pitching against one another to prove Who the best ‘rapper’ in the music circles really is.

Sarkodie known in real life as Michael Owusu Addo speaking at the 2017 edition of Africa Dialogues cited up and coming artistes who approach him for counsel on what they can do to remain in the industry, after mentioning a few names, he mentioned that he loves manifest.

“A lot of these new acts come to me complaining about the industry and what they could do right to be resistant in the industry, but everything depends on your creativity, energy and how you relate to people”.



“I love Pappy Kojo, Joey B, and B4Bonah, Strongman who’s a new artiste on my label and I love M.anifest ”.

Sarkodie maintained that he’s achieved a remarkable level of consistency due to his state of mind towards the music industry.

He stated emphatically that he doesn’t accept defeat and has configured his mental faculty to accept the positives in life no matter the challenges that confront him.

Sarkodie also added he has a big heart to accommodate anything that comes his way and that he’s not a fan of disappointment because he’s the king of rap music.

Sarkodie is set to release his album titled ‘Highest’ on September 8, 2017.

‘Highest’ is a collection of 15 brand new songs, three interludes, and a bonus track, making 19 tracks in total.

