How I failed an interview to become a radio presenter – Suhuyini chronicles

General News of Sunday, 3 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-03

Alhassan Suhuyini <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504420298_594_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Award winning Broadcast Journalist and former host of Alhaji and Alhaji on Accra-based Radio Gold, Alhaji Alhassan Suhuyini has given true meaning to perseverance with hope after giving an account of how he was rejected by an interview panel to work at an unnamed radio station.

The now Tamale North Constituency lawmaker said his hopes of becoming a radio presenter at the time hit a snag after he was disqualified by the panel over what till date is unknown but that however did not stop him.

Alhaji Alhassan Suhuyini who started his media journey as host of Diamond Power Drive on Tamale-based Diamond Fm, revealed on Zaa Radio that when the window of opportunity offered itself however, he gave off his best making him one of the most sought after in the industry.

According to him, being a journalist had always been a profession he cherished and therefore saw the opportunity to skyrocket to prove a point and carve a niche for himself

He has won best radio host on three consecutive occasions (2011, 2012 and 2013).

“In my efforts to broaden my knowledge as a journalist, TV and radio stations were chasing me to work for them in Accra”, he revealed.