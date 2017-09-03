Hot Audio: We didn’t force Minister to grant our license – Exton MD

Managing Director of Exton Cubic Group Limited says they did not use their affiliation with former President John Mahama to coerce the former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources into granting it license to explore bauxite at Nyinahini in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

Nii Osa Mills, then sector Minister, gave approval for the company to embark on exploratory activities in the reserve, on December 29, 2016, a few days before the administration of John Mahama handed over power to a new government headed by Nana Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on Newsfile on Joy FM on Saturday, however, Managing Director for Exton Cubic Group, Augustus Amegashie said they “did not force the Minister [Nii Osa Mills] to sign it” days before he left office.