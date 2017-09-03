Guru to drop visuals for ‘Problem’ on Wednesday

play videoGuru confirmed the release date in a live Facebook chat <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504472426_201_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The much-anticipated music video of celebrated hiplife/hip-pop music dynamo; Guru titled ‘Problem’ is set to be released on Wednesday 6th September 2017.

Guru who confirmed the release date in a live Facebook chat cogitated that ’the ‘Problem’ music video; directed by award winning video director Xbills Films is his all time best music video.

Though he failed to disclose the exact amount he used in the production, the ‘Problem’ hitmaker emphasized that the ‘Problem’ video is the most expensive music video he has ever produced.

