GSE lifts trading suspension on Transol, Clyd

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) has reversed its suspension on two out of five companies it said breached trading regulations.

The GSE on August 25, 2017, announced that African Champion Industry Limited (ACI), Clydestone (Ghana) Limited (CLYD), Golden Web Limited (GWEB), Pioneer Kitchenware Limited (PKL) and Transaction Solutions Limited (TRANSOL) had been banned from trading.

The companies had been suspended, according to the GSE, because they failed to meet their continuing listing obligations in spite of several promptings to do so.

However, a press release dated August 28, 2017, states that "The Ghana Stock Exchange has, with immediate effect, lifted the suspension in trading of the shares of Clydestone (Ghana) Limited (CLYD) and Transaction Solutions (Ghana) Limited (TRANSOL) that was imposed on the two companies."

According to the bourse, CLYD and TRANSOL have rectified all the anomalies that led to their suspension.

LIFTING OF SUSPENSION IN TRADING – CLYDESTONE (GHANA) LIMITED AND TRANSACTION SOLUTIONS (GHANA) LIMITED

The Ghana Stock Exchange has, with immediate effect, lifted the suspension in trading of the shares of Clydestone (Ghana) Limited (CLYD) and Transaction Solutions (Ghana) Limited (TRANSOL) that was imposed on the two companies.

On August 25, 2017, the Ghana Stock Exchange, per its press release no. 303/2017, announced that trading in the shares of some five companies would be suspended from Monday, August 28, 2017, until September 8, 2017.

CLYD and TRANSOL which were part of these five companies have rectified all the anomalies that led to their suspension. Accordingly, the Exchange has lifted the suspension in trading of the shares of CLYD and TRANSOL that was imposed on the two companies with immediate effect.

