Glo launches 4 new products

Telecome company, Glo Ghana has launched four new customer-centric products Monday, promising customers of an improved services and juicy offers.

The four new products Glo has launched are Aye de keke, 15% bonus on recharge, Glo Cafe App and the Glo Welcome Back packages.

New Head of Retail Sales, Katey Caesar, told journalists that “aye de keke” gives customers four times the air time they purchase via the various electronic top up (e-top up) platforms.

He said the package is in specific reference to particular amounts, which include GHC1.50, GHC2.50 in that order up to GHC10.5, adding that the airtime could be used for calls to all networks, for data, for SMS and it is valid for between 30 and 60 days, depending on the amount.

Caesar said the 15% bonus package also refers to e-Top Ups for all other amounts of airtime purchases except the specific amounts under the aye de keke regime, and the 15% bonus credit is only for on net calls.

“For amounts between GHC1 and GHC9, the bonus is valid for seven days; between GHC10 and GHC19 the validity period is 15 days and from GHC20 and above there is a 30-day validity period,” Caesar said.

Glo has also launched its Glo Cafe App, which customers can download from Apple Store, Google Play Store and also available on SMS when customers send the word Buzz to short code 595.

The Head of Retail Sales said the App gives access to a self-care portal that allows customers to manage various Glo lines, buy air time, access customer services instantly, borrow air time, share data, borrow data, pay postpaid bills and do more on the Glo network.

“The icing on the cake is the Glo Welcome Back package which is a bouquet designed to welcome back customers who have either left the network or been dormant for 30 days or more,” Kartey Caesar said.

The welcome back package, available on short code *555#, offers more air time plus data capacity for any amount of recharge, from GHC1 to GHC5. The higher the amount, the higher the additional airtime and free data capacity. This package is also valid for 30 days.

“For example, the GHC1 offer gives the subscriber GHC1.5 voice and 75MB data – GHC2 gives GHC3 for voice and 150MB data, while GHC5 gives GHC7.5 for voice and 600MB data,” he said.

The new HOB, Rowland Odolokor assured Glo customers that beyond the four new products “we have bigger and more exciting products coming up soon.”

He also noted they Glo is currently investing heavily to refine its golden triangle network (Accra-Kumasi-Takoradi) and then expand into the hinterlands to give more Ghanaians the access to the network.

“There are very good reasons why a business cuts back and regroups to take into position on the market and I can assure that we have done our homework and we are set to excite our customers in the coming days,” he said.

