Ghana’s Seed Sector umbrella body, NASTAG launched

The National Seed Trade Association Ghana (NASTAG), a consolidated apex private seed sector organisation of all seed value chain actors in Ghana has been launched in Accra.

Under the launch theme , “Developing Agriculture through a Strong Private Sector-Led Seed Industry”, the goal of the umbrella body for players in the seed industry – researchers, farmers, marketers, exporters and importers.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Sagre Bambangi, has underlined the need to put premium on quality seed production to help transform the nation’s agriculture.

He said it was the way forward to substantially increase the per hectare yield of crops and returns to the farmer.

The Deputy Minister cautioned against seed adulteration and poor packaging, adding that, everything should be done to ensure that high standards were maintained.

Mr. Thomas Havor, National President of NASTAG, promised to work closely with parliament to get a Legislative Instrument to back the implementation of the Plant and Fertilizer Act.

He appealed to the government to move quickly to establish the Seed Council and the Seed Fund to support the growth of the seed sector.

Mr. William Kotey, a member of the immediate past Interim Executive of the Association, said NASTAG’s vision was to increase seed adaptation by farmers across the country from 11 per cent to over 50 per cent.

Mrs. Azara Ali-Mamshie, who chaired the ceremony, urged the body to focus on attracting strong financial support for the agricultural sector.

Mr. Havor of Yoni farms, had earlier been elected President of the Association by the members.

Other elected officers included Mrs. Felicia Afia Nyantakyi-Owusu, Vice-President, Mr. Roland Quaye, Secretary, Mr. Mackeown Frimpong, Treasurer, Mr. Abdoulaye Antiku, representative of the Northern Zone, Mr. Amos Azinu, representative for the Middle Zone and Mr. Simon Abdulai, representative of the Southern Zone.