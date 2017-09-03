Ghana defender Baba Rahman excluded from Chelsea’s Premier League squad

Rahman’s absence could possibly be attributed to a knee injury suffered at the AFCON in January <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504437390_795_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana defender Baba Abdul Rahman has been left out of Chelsea’s 25-man squad for the English Premier League.

The 23-year-old’s absence could possibly be attributed to a knee injury suffered at the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Rahman has been at Stamford Bridge to continue his recovery and it does not look like it will be anytime soon.

German Bundesliga outfit Schalke 04 had wanted to re-take him on loan but no deal was reach.

The Ghana international signed for Chelsea in the summer of 2015 for £ 21.7million from Augsburg.

