Ghana beats Togo to lift 2017 Skate Soccer Unity Cup

Sports News of Sunday, 3 September 2017

2017-09-03

The National Skate Soccer team, Rolling Rockets ‘rolled’ five goals past their Togolese counterparts to lift the 2017 Binatone IFSS Unity Cup.

Two first half and three second half goals were enough to see Ghana brush aside a poor Togolese side who left the shores of Ghana with nothing but a consolation goal from a spot kick.

The Rolling Rockets were at their dominant best and displayed great soccer skills that excited the appreciable crowd size that converged to watch the Binatone-sponsored event.

The display by the Ghanaian team caught the eyes of the technical committee of the tournament who awarded three of the players for their top-notch performance.

Skipper Gariba Sani won the man-of-the-match and goal king awards whiles Umar Amadu and defender Mohammed Awalu won the MVP and best defender awards respectively.

Speaking to pressmen on the sidelines of the competition, the president of IFSS, Albert Frimpong expressed satisfaction with the event and paid tributes to Binatone, Diamond Cement Ghana limited Ply Products and Auto Plaza Ghana Limited for sponsoring the event.

The competition which had Binatone and Ghacem Cement as its headline sponsors was geared towards raising funds for underprivileged Ghanaian youth, who have been plagued with polio, other ailments and crippled through accidents and have now taken to the streets to beg for alms.