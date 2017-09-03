Ghacem supports Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital

Cement manufacturer, Ghacem, has promised to adopt and support the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

Acting Managing Director and Works Manager of Ghacem in Takoradi, Jorn Johansen announced this when the company donated 1,000 bags of cement to the hospital as part of activities marking its 50th anniversary.

Mr. Johansen explained that apart from the 1000 bags from the anniversary planning committee, the hospital could get more bags of cement for further improvement upon request and approval from the Ghacem Cement Foundation that is supporting healthcare and education in Ghana.

He added that the team in Takoradi will assist in painting the hospital, fixing damaged electrical connections and also visit the hospital regularly and do any other thing within their power to support the hospital.

He said, “The hospital is doing such a great job and it is benefiting so many people within the region and it is because of this that my team in Takoradi really wants to continue to support the hospital.”

Mr. Johanson said, “The Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital has over time, benefited many people with health issues in the Western Region, so it was just natural that the donation was made to the hospital to help further the cause and the act is something that will continue.”

Human Resource Manager of Ghacem Takoradi and a member of Anniversary Planning Committee, Evelyn Quansah, said the donation was done after many months of needs assessments and planning.

Mrs. Quansah expressed her joy over the donation to the hospital and noted that “this will not be the last time we will be coming here to support you.”

Receiving the donation on behalf of the hospital, Acting Medical Director of Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Dr. Richard Anthony, expressed gratitude to Ghacem for the donation, and said, Ghacem has lived up to its slogan by proving that it is really “The Nation Builder.”

Dr. Anthony further noted that the 1,000 bags of cement will be used for its purpose which includes “the revamping and renovation of old and falling flats and wards of the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital.”

He further urged Ghanaians to patronize Ghacem, as it has, and continues to prove with donations and assistance such as this, that it is truly The Nation’s Builder.

Ghacem has been in existence since 1967 and has had a major impact with the two cement grinding plants in Tema and Takoradi.