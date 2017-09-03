Former HFC boss, Robert Le-Hunte takes oath as Utilities Minister

HFC Bank’s former Managing Director, Robert Le-Hunte has been sworn in as the Public Utilities Minister in The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago last week.

He took his oath at a ceremony attended by some government officials, family members and friends.

Before his appointment as the Minister, Mr Le-Hunte was the MD of HFC Bank soon to be branded Republic Bank for four years.

Board Chairman of the Bank, Charles William Zwennes commended Mr Le-Hunte for his works at the Bank.

“The Bank is very pleased with Mr Le Hunte’s initiatives of re-tooling the Bank and the enthusiasm he brought to bear. We have no doubt about Mr Le Hunte’s future successes and we stand hopeful and excited for the next chapter of HFC Bank,” he said.

The Bank’s General Manager in charge of Risk Management, Anthony Jordan has been confirmed as the bank’s new Managing Director.

Mr Jordan will oversee the administration of the bank with the total assets valued at $234.3 million, equivalent to GHS 435.3 million.

With his new role, Mr Le-Hunte will superintend over the utilities sector in his country.