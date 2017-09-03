Fans mob Countryman Songo in Kumasi

Sports News of Sunday, 3 September 2017

Ace sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyeman popularly known as Countryman Songo, was mobbed by fans in Kumasi after Friday’s clash between Black Stars and Congo at the Baba Yara Sports stadium.

In a viral video, the host of Adom TV’s Fire for Fire show was held “hostage” in a boutique with a rowdy crowd of fans outside, waiting expectantly just to take pictures with him.

The controversial host who seemed “frightened” by the crowd was reluctant to come out but was later convinced by a lady and others in the shop.

He eventually made it outside to meet the excited fans who were chanting “Fire fire fire”.

Countryman Songo is renowned for his humorous but constructive criticism of the Ghana Football Association and the Black Stars on the Fire for Fire show.

Patrons of the show have expressed keen interest in the Monday edition of the show, following the abysmal performance of the Black Stars against the Cranes of Congo.