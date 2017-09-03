eShun thrills Audience at Fetu Afahye

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 September 2017

Source: Dan Lartey

2017-09-03

The Sensational song writer and performer eShun, last Friday 1st September thrilled audience at the Cape Coast Fetu Festival stage with some exuberant performance at the Cape Coast London Bridge.

eShun blew the expectations of many at the event and affirmed the reasoning of the organizers making her the headline performer for the maiden edition of the event dubbed ‘Benya Afritua Street Carnival’.

The delectable eShun was filled with energy as she climbed the stage of the Benya Afritua Street Carnival earning herself the first huge applause from the audience. She got the whole crowd going gaga when she started rapping the verse in her ‘Simple As ABC’ song to the admiration of the crowd.

The singer performed a medley of some of her hits including “Meye,” “Fakye,” and her trending New Hit Song “Simple As ABC.” She danced beautifully in her green African Design Top with a cool jean. At the end of her high-energy performance the crowd stood and cheered loudly.

The night saw performances by Galaway Afro Singer Feli Nuna, who dazzled the audience with her sexy moves and popular songs, ‘PapaBi’ Hit group Gallaxy, Boggy Wednesday, Jungo and the top ranked male artiste in Cape Coast Orkortor Perry.

The event started at the end of the Orange Friday Carnival which was characterized by huge number of people on the street wearing orange colored dresses which has become a regular feature to the Cape Coast Fetu Afehye. The show was successfully Emceed by Dj Bounce and Dj Wayas.