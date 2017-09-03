Ebony releases audio for new song ‘Date ur fada’

Music of Sunday, 3 September 2017

Source: enewsgh.com

2017-09-03

Ebony Reigns <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504414832_353_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ebony Reigns is steadily cementing a reputation as “resident bad girl” –or has she already? Her latest submission “Date Ur Fada” unsurprisingly lingers around salacious themes which have rapidly made her crowd favourite.

From “Kupe”, “Poison” to “Sponsor”, Ebony (born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng)’s acclaim has multiplied with each offering. Between ‘Kupe’ & ‘Poison’ there’s ONLY ONE ‘Magane Sose’… She is Ebony, she Reigns

Pundits place her among realistic contenders for VGMA Artist of the Year when it comes around, and it is not for nothing. Her music is truly ubiquitous at this point, and she’s prominent on many key shows. Her fusion of dancehall and highlife is instantly infectious.

And while many are blinded by her tantalising image, there’s do question about her vocal genius and enduring quality of her songwriting.

Listen to “Date Ur Fada”‘, produced by Danny Beatz here: