Call off strike – UEW tells UTAG

General News of Sunday, 3 September 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-09-03

The UTAG executives want the Vice Chancellor and the Finance Officer reinstated <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504459331_957_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Some lecturers of the University of Education, Winneba, are calling on the Campus branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to call off their strike action as it is affecting admissions at the school.

The aggrieved lecturers argue that UTAG’s decision not to call off the strike is causing students to stay at home even though lectures are to set to begin at the university in the following week.

They describe the action of UTAG executives as an affront to the progress of the school as those executives are doing other duties assigned them by the administration and drawing home the benefits that go with such positions.

The strike was declared after a Winneba High Court ordered the Vice Chancellor Prof Mawutor and the Finance Officer of the school to step aside until a substantive case brought against them is determined.

The decision infuriated the UTAG executives to declare an indefinite Strike against the wishes of majority of lecturers resulting in a series of press conferences and counter press conferences by the factions in the UTAG front.

The UTAG executives are yet to respond to the statement but Starr News’ sources closer to the Executives reveal that the executives want the Vice Chancellor and the Finance Officer to be reinstated before calling off the strike.