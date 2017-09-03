Boy who was losing his life over lack of ambulance at Agormanya dead

The 6 year old boy who was knocked down by a car at Agormanya in the Lower Manya Krobo District in the Eastern Region and was losing his life due to the lack of an ambulance at the St.Martin de Porres Hospital has died.

The boy identified as Adzokatse Elvis after the accident was rushed to the hospital.

He suffered traumatic brain injury (internal head bleeding) hence was referred to Korle -Bu Teaching Hospital due to his critical condition, but there was no Ambulance to convey the patient for emergency attention.

He later gave up the ghost on Saturday evening.

The family of the deceased are grieving over poor healthcare system in the country.

According to the traumatized mother of the deceased, her son’s life could have been saved if an ambulance was available.

His body has been deposited at the Morgue.

The Lower Manya Krobo district, according to reports has been without ambulance for several months now. Patients in critical conditions are transported in trotro.