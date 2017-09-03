Appoint William Hor as Dep. Agric Minister – Group to Akufo Addo

A group known as Friends of Food for Planting and Jobs, is appealing on President Akufo Addo to appoint Afram Plains South NPP Parliamentary Candate for election 2016, William Hor, as Deputy Agric Minister after Hon. William Quaitoo resigned his position.

According to the group, there’s the need to fill the vacancy now with their preferred candidate who’s very competent and has diligently served the NPP, before people begin to lobby for that position.

Their appeal comes few days after Hon. Quaitoo called it quits following pressure on him to resign after he while commenting on the farmers from the North demand for compensation for their crops destroyed by the army worm epidemic said “the people of the North are difficult people, I lived with them, and I know them. This is just to take money from the Government.”

Hon. Quaitoo who could not bear the barage of criticism and pressure tendered in his resignation on Tuesday evening which was accepted by President Akufo Addo.

The Spokesperson for Friends of Food for Planting and Jobs, Nana Kofi Owusu stated that the group is confident that Hon. William Hor who is a veteran farmer and appreciates the difficulties and challenges in farming will make a perfect replacement for Hon. Quaitoo.

“He’s somebody from Afram Plains, the second food basket of the country who knows the nitty-gritties of farming and knows what army worms can do to crops. If he’s made a deputy minister in charge of crops, he’ll so much understand the cries of farmers and can suggest better ways of helping them. He also helped the party to win power as he garnered record votes in an area known to be the NDC’s stronghold in the 2016 elections which accumulated and resulted in Nana Akufo Addo winning power.”