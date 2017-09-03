Akata Stone releases ‘Zobrazo’ hit song

play videoUk-based Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Akata Stone <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504474223_165_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Uk-based Ghanaian dancehall artiste; Akata Stone has released his third hit song for 2017 titled ‘Zobrazo”

The Uk-based Ghanaian artiste who is hopeful of winning his first ever award at this year’s Ghana Music Awards UK after being nominated in the Discovery of the Year category(UK Based Award category )has been heavily placed by entertainment enthusiasts and pundits among the dancehall artistes to dethrone Shatta Wale as the dancehall King.



Signed on to Carta Music, Akata Stone whose real name is Lloyd Twum-Ampofo started his music career in 2004 and has 15 songs to his credit.

He is well noted for hit songs such as; Bedroom and “Taking Over Remix ‘ which he released in January and July 2017 respectively.

