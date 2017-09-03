Aisha Med weds in Romania

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 September 2017

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

2017-09-03

Aisha Med, a Ghanaian international model who is signed to a Romanian-based modelling agency called MRA, will this Saturday get married to her Romanian boyfriend, Dragos Sabadac.

According to sources, Dragos, a cinematographer, dated Aisha for a very long time before they have finally decided to tie the nuptial knot.

“This weekend, I become Mrs Med Sabadac for life,” she confirmed the union while she shared photos of her bridal party in Romania.

“All you need is something to do that moves you, a meaningful milestone to aspire to, and someone special to share your journey with, and I couldn’t have chosen anyone better than you Dragos Sabadac. We’re not always perfect but we’re definitely perfect for each other. Love you,” she also said on Instagram on Thursday as she celebrated her man.

On October 2016, Aisha somewhat shook Ghana’s modelling industry with a startling comment that Ghana’s modelling industry is not growing as compared to other modelling industries out there because the country’s models have been “selling themselves very cheap.”

According to her, they allow themselves to be taken advantage of sexually, and that she said, was belittling standards in the modelling industry.

“I have had an encounter like that and I had to just go home because I didn’t want to do that and I was in a relationship as well. I didn’t do it not just because I was in a relationship but I don’t see myself sleeping with somebody because I wanted a modelling job,” she told NEWS-ONE in 2016.

Aisha has been modelling since 2008. She got signed to a Romanian-based modelling agency called MRA some six years ago, and has been doing well out there.