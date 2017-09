Joseph Nana Osei Kofi, Actor



Kumasi-based Actor, Joseph Nana Osei Kofi has lost his mother, Helana Frema after a short illness.

The actor who disclosed the sad news to celebrity blogger, Zionfelix said his mother was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital when she went into coma on Monday but passed away on the dawn of Friday.

Helena Fremah left behind seven children including Wayoosi. She dies three years after her 68-year-old husband, Mr. Joseph Ofori kicked the bucket.

