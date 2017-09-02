WAFA SC deny Aminu Mohammed sale to Manchester City

Sports News of Saturday, 2 September 2017
Source: GHANAsoccernet.com
Ghana Premier League side WAFA SC have quashed media reports that youngster Aminu Mohammed has been sold to Manchester City.
A club statement on Saturday read: ”WAFASC will like to debunk circling reports and publications in the media that our player Aminu Mohammed has been transferred to a foreign club.
”We wish to categorically state that Aminu Mohammed is still a player of WAFA SC.”
Reports emerged last week that the English Premier League giants have splashed US$ 2m on the talented teenager.
Mohammed is said to have caught the eyes of City after impressing during a two-week trial at the Etihad.
According to the publications, the 16-year-old attracted the attention of City scouts while playing in a youth tournament in Qatar for Red Bull Salzburg, where he scored a brace in a 3-2 victory over Paris Saint-Germain.
Bayern Munich and Real Madrid were reported to have been interested in the Ghana youth international.