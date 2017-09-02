Ursula responds to Kennedy Agyapong on corruption allegations

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Communications Minister <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504333835_12_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Minister of Communication, Ursula Ekuful has described allegations levelled against her by Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong as false and unwarranted.

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong made some wild allegations of corruption against the Communications Minister with regards to some contracts under the National Identification Authority.

But responding to the allegations levelled against her, the Communications Minister indicated that the allegations are born out of ignorance.

She indicated that the National Identification Authority is not an agency under the Communication Ministry but rather under the Presidency adding that the NIA reporting line is directly to the office of the President.

She, however, added that the Communication Ministry and other government institutions are key stakeholders in the National Identification Authority and therefore just collaborate with the Authority to ensure the timely and efficient roll out of the National ID Card in line with government’s agenda.

Mrs. Ekuful indicated that she is open to any invitation from the Security agencies to help clear her name because a strong message needs to be sent out there to people who disseminate falsehood.

