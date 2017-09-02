Ursula Owusu dares Ken Agyapong over corruption allegation

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has refuted corruption claims levelled against her by the Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong in relation to the production of the national identification cards and thus has dared him to provide evidence to support his bizarre allegations.

Kennedy Agyapong accused Ursula Owusu-Ekuful of collecting monies from foreign investors stating the National Identification Authority under the Ministry of Communications disregarded his bid for a contract to print NIA cards in favour of more expensive bidders.

But responding to the allegations levelled against her, the Communications Minister indicated that the allegations are born out of ignorance.

She indicated that the National Identification Authority is not an agency under the Communication Ministry but rather under the Presidency adding that the NIA reporting line is directly to the office of the President.

She, however, added that the Communication Ministry and other government institutions are key stakeholders in the National Identification Authority and therefore just collaborate with the Authority to ensure the timely and efficient roll out of the National ID Card in line with government’s agenda.

Mrs. Ekuful indicated that she is open to any invitation from the Security agencies to help clear her name because a strong message needs to be sent out there to people who disseminate falsehood.

