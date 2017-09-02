TV host Selly Galley gets ‘fierce’ in pink

Ghanaian actress Selly Galley <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504353633_710_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

TV host and the Ghana representative during the eighth season of Big Brother Africa, Selorm Galley Fiawoo is one celebrity who has managed to keep herself away from the spotlight.

Popularly called Selly Galley, the media personality keeps a low profile with her husband Big J Cartel, also known from the hiplife group Praye as Praye Tietia.

Selly, who is also the host of The Premieres show on Joy Prime, released new photos this week to mark the beginning of the month of September, which is also her birth month. Selly is a fierce stunner in a hot pink jumper, posing with her equally ferocious-looking pet dog by her side.

She shared the photos on her various social media pages, expressing excitement that the month of her birth had finally arrived.

Selly Galley is also a model and actress, who starred in the comedy movie ‘John and John’. She was also featured in an all female-star studded music video ‘Gelawey’ by Feli Nuna.

