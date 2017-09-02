Turkey-Based Joseph Attamah washout on Black Stars debut

Sports News of Saturday, 2 September 2017

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

2017-09-02

Joseph Attamah Larweh <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504324828_841_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Istanbul Basaksehir defender Joseph Attamah Larweh made his Black Stars debut against Congo on Friday.

The defender was handed a starting role by Coach Kwesi Appiah in a game the Black Stars were held to a 1-1 stalemate.

Attamah did not have the best of debuts as he struggled to impress.

The 23-year-old looked sloppy on the pitch which forced Coach Kwesi Appiah to replace him with half-fit Harrison Afful.

A mistake by the former Ghana U20 defender led to Congo’s goal in the 17th minute after he failed to control a pass.

The defender will be hoping to make amends the next time he will be fielded in the team.

The Black Stars meanwhile will now travel to take on the east African’s in the reverse fixture on Tuesday.