Top 5 most noisy places in Accra

Noise pollution remains one of the bane which brings out the shine from our beautiful locations and residents in Ghana.

So far, there are no specific laws in Ghana which punishes anyone or institution which attacks the peace of a society. In this piece by YEN.com.gh, we will be coming up with some of the noisy places in the capital city of Accra.

1 Kwame Nkrumah Circle

A drive through Kwame Nkrumah Circle can be one of the most unpleasant experiences anyone could imagine. Talk about the loud speakers and also the lousy street hawkers, Circle is not just a hub for crime but also a deafening experience!

2. Accra Newtown

Call it a semi-slum or mini-Zongo but no one will ever lie to you about the possible noise pollution found in this area.

3. Jamestown

One thing that makes Jamestown one of the most noisiest places in Accra is the organisation of funerals! You may call it the hub of funerals in Accra today. The overcrowded nature of the town is all there is to it.

4. Chorkor.

Just like Jamestown, Chorkor also remains one of the most noisy places in the capital of Accra. Reason? Noisy funerals and parties.

5. Ashaiman

We decided to add the township of Ashaiman mainly due to the overcrowded nature of the township.