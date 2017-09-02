Selewa Market Fest: Weekend of massive discounts at Golden Tulip

This weekend promises to be fun filled with discount shopping, exotic food and exciting entertainment at the Selewa Market Fest which comes off at the Golden Tulip in Accra.

It is a weekend of discount shopping and networking on Saturday and Sunday, 2nd and 3rd September, brought to you by Melon Concepts in collaboration with Golden Tulip Hotel, Accra.

The Market will host over 40 selected vendors stocking a wide variety of products ranging from:

– Traditional and urban clothing

– Exquisite handmade beads

– Footwear

– Bags

– Cosmetics

– Natural skin and hair products

– Painting and sculpture pieces

Some of these will include renowned brands from across the West African sub-region such as Oye Gh, Balkyz, Eya Naturals, Enam African Collections, Tailored Solutions and so much more.

An interesting insight from Akua Anim, Head of Marketing and Events: ‘When Melon Concepts started out on this venture, our clients were mainly SMEs.

As the Selewa Market brand continues to gain momentum, we have noticed a sudden growing interest from Corporate Ghana. For this market, in particular, we are happy to have the likes of Hubtel, Allied Oil, Ecobank and Prudential life insurance coming on board.

Selewa Market strives to incorporate exciting side attractions to its market. This Selewa Market Fest will feature an interactive Kizomba dance session from the King and Queen of Kizomba in Ghana for participants who want to shake off some stress while they shop and network.

Entry is free for all and there is a free secured play area for the kids to have great fun.