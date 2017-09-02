Police inciting public against me – Ken Agyapong

Maverick politician and Member of Parliament for Assin South. Ken Agyapong has said he believes some officers of the Police Service have an agenda and are inciting the public against him by putting out false information.

According to him, the unnamed police officers are feeding the public with false information that suggest he’s given evidence of corruption against the two deputy Chiefs of Staff, Abu Jinapor and Asenso Boakye who are currently under investigation by the CID following allegations of corruption levelled against them.

“The Police are warned, if they don’t take care they’ll forever regret their actions. Because they asked me a question about Abu Jinapor and I told them I don’t have any information on Abu. Now I believe it’s the police who are spreading such falsehood and it has gone viral on social media. You inform the media that you’ve invited Ken Agyapong and even go ahead to say he fought when he came to meet the police, when I’ve not stepped my foot there, then you turn around and give me a call wanting to see me. I’ll not give them any information anymore, I’ll even go and take my evidence from the police, for whatever will happen to happen.” Hon. Ken Agyapong fumed on his Radio Station, Accra based Oman FM.

He also denied claims that he alleged the Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu Ekuful took bribe saying he only asked for value for money audit in a National Idntification Authority (NIA) contract.

“Let’s be careful of the the media otherwise they’ll set us up against each other because what is being attributed to be in relation to alleged allegation of corruption against government officials is never true. I’ll deal with Graphic, a whole national newspaper how on earth would you publish a story based on what has been written on social media without crosschecking.”