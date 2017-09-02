No Makeup: This is the photo of Gifty Anti everyone is talking about

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 September 2017

Oheneyere Gifty Anti has shared a picture of herself without makeup and she looks beautiful.

Oheneyere gave birth to her first child some three weeks ago and reports suggests the baby has been christened although the name is currently unknown.

The ace broadcaster shared a raw picture without her wearing her makeup. The post was captioned “Dear God, Three weeks ago today, you filled my heart with great JOY. I come to you today, Lord, just as I am, to say thank you.

My look after giving birth. Plain, No make up. Just my raw self. Yes I am that confident in God, lol. Feeling Loved, blessed, Favoured and pampered by God’s Mercy and Grace”.