My wife has delivered twins in the US – Mmebusem

Ghanaian actor, Justice Hymns, aka Mmebusem, has said that his wife has given birth to twins in the US.

YEN.com.gh can report that Mmebusem made the remarks in a video he shared on social media.

The actor said his wife, Abena Boatema, delivered twins – a boy and a girl – at a hospital in New York.

“Right now, by God’s grace, she (Abena) has given birth in New York City… I’m happy to announce to you that she has given birth to twins; one girl and one boy.

“By God’s grace, I’m praying that she arrives in Ghana, and when she comes – it won’t be long – you will see pictures, and I’ll also drop my music to thank my wife,” he said in the video.