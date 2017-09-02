Lil Win Ft. Top Kay – Nyame Gye Me

Actor cum musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win before leaving Ghana For Sarkdoie’s History In The Making in the USA releases another potential banger titled “Nyame Gye Me” for all to enjoy.

The Boss Nation Music label act features Top Kay on this Slo Deezy produced High Life tune.

Lil Win, who aside movies, is currently entertaining Ghanaians with his music releases has promised to release the visuals to this song in no time soon.

The video for Nyame Gye Me was shot in Denkyira Obuasi, and was directed by in house video director, Steve Gyamfi

Enjoy the audio from below..