KSM, DKB, others honoured at Maiden edition of Comic Awards Ghana

The first ever Comic Awards Ghana took place at the National Theatre on Friday night, September 1, 2017.

The awards night turned out to be a blend of jokes, performances, and music all in a single entertainment package.

The awards event seeks to reward Ghanaian comedians who have endeared themselves to the hearts of lovers of comedy and have excelled in their respective fields within the year under contention.

Khemikal and Jacinta steered the affairs of the awards show as MCs with intriguing performances.

Other comedians who graced the event with rib cracking jokes included; Okokobioko, Parrot Mouth, Lekzy the Comic, Hogan and Kenny Blaq.

Kwaku Sintim-Misa popularly known as KSM was honoured on the night for his tremendous role played in helping move comedy in Ghana forward.

TV shows, actors, and events concerning comedy were also recognized.

Here are the full award winners on the night of the Comic Awards Ghana.

Best Comic TV/Online – Serekwakwa

Best Comic Animation – Time For Mental (Creo Concept)

Most Promising Comedy Event – Laugh Line

Best International Act – Parrot Mouth

Best Stage Play – Bananas And Groundnuts (Roverman Productions)

Best Comic Movie – Amakye & Dede

Best Comic Actor – Clemento Suarez

Best Comedy Event -1022 Laughs

Best Promising Comedian –Lekzy

Lifetime Achiever – Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM)

Standup Comedian of the Year – DKB

Comedian of the Year – DKB