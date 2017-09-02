Kofi Annan must intervene in Kenya polls – Jackson

Mr. Joe Jackson, the Director of Dalex Finance has said it is time for well-meaning people like Kofi Annan to intervene in Kenya’s elections following the annulment of the results by that country’s Supreme Court.

Kenya’s Supreme Court annulling the results Friday cited irregularities in last month’s election and ordered a new one within 60 days.

The poll had raised fears of major violence similar to that following a disputed vote in 2007.

Although the unrest in this year’s vote was not as serious as in 2007, days of sporadic protests left at least 28 people dead.

Kenya’s election commission had declared Mr Kenyatta the winner by a margin of 1.4 million votes but the result was immediately challenged in court by his nearest rival, opposition leader Raila Odinga.

“First the EC’s IT director in Kenya was killed, his assistant was killed,” Mr. Jackson said on TV3’s Newday adding “I worry for Kenya not because the Supreme Court has been able to stand up, but because there is an undertone of violence that sits there.

MrJackson added “so what we should all be asking ourselves is, the Supreme Court has done its bit, how do we make sure that these incidences of EC officials being killed, violence and others do not occur again?

“It is time for well-meaning people to intervene. Persons like our own Kofi Annan can intervene, already his name has been mentioned on social media.”