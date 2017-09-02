I’m a better rapper than Medikal – Richy Rymz

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 September 2017

Ghanaian rapper, Richy Rymz, has said he is a better rapper than Medikal.

Although the two collaborated on the hip hop song titled “No Be My Face”, Richy Rymz on an Accra-based media platform noted that Medikal is a witness to the fact that he raps better than him.

According to Richy Rymz, Medikal has been his brother even before he gained stardom and he (Medikal) has done his best to help him also advance in his music career.

“I’m not hating on Medikal, we are brothers. Even before he got here, both of us have a lot of experience that we will share with the world one day. He is one of the best rappers I have always listened to, but when we meet in our comfort zones, I murder every beat with poisonous lyrics that sometimes, he thinks I rap even better than him. But regardless, that hasn’t stopped Medikal from associating himself with me because after releasing my song with him, he gave me some connects and advice to push the song which helped and that shows he is still that brother I knew way back. I mean he hasn’t changed, he is still a real brother and I’m so grateful for having someone like this in the game,” Richy Rymz stated.

Asked if he will ever compete with Medikal one on one, Richy Rymz said yes but Medikal won’t.

“Yes, I’m ready to lyrically battle Medikal. Where I come from, I mean where me and him come from [that is] Sowutuom, freestyle is like our everyday food so we are both soaked into that realm by which we don’t mind spitting at each other’s face but trust me, Medikal won’t face me. This wouldn’t be the first time we are publicly battling because I remember months ago, me and Medikal battled at 3FM with Ex Doe and Scanty as the judge and I ‘murdered’ him so if I were him, I won’t come back for another battle,” Richy Rymz added.

Richy Rymz further disclosed he is preparing to release more songs ahead of the holidays, hinting that he had done some collaboration with other musicians including the “Sponsor” hitmaker, Ebony.