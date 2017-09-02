I ride on the back of ‘big men’ to achieve my dreams – Mzbel

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 September 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-09-02

Controversial Ghanaian musician Nana Akua Amoah, better known as Mzbel has once again reiterated her appetite for dating middle-aged men.

According to her she rides on her friendship with ‘big men’ to realize her big dreams and ambitions.

Speaking on GHOne TV, Mzbel disclosed that she once genuinely offered to assist a young gifted lady in her career but for some strange reasons she declined to pick up the offer and never returned due to some wrong perceptions about her.

She said the young talented lady was probably thinking she was going to initiate her into some strange lifestyle or make her wear shot skirts.

The famed songstress who has been branded a ‘bad girl’ in the Ghanaian music industry is embarking on a re-branding journey to correct negative perceptions about her.

Over the years, she has made huge media headlines for wrong reasons which has affected brand and personality negatively.

The singer has been on recorded to have admitted that, she is addicted to dating older men over younger looking gentlemen.

She is currently out with her amazing single music video, ‘Go Your Way’ as part of her re-branding strategy. The track on its release has enjoyed massive airplay.