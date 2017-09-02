I don’t look good in African wear – Kisa Gbekle

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 September 2017

Actress Kisa Gbekle has disclosed that she does not patronise outfits made with local African fabrics, and the reason is not because she does not advocate for indigenous brands.

Speaking in an interview with NEWS-ONE on Tuesday, she said she simply feels she does not look good in African wear.

The actress also added that she is not comfortable with the long process one has to go through to get an African dress done.

“I feel African wear doesn’t look good on me and it’s a long process. You buy material, give it a dressmaker, he or she also wastes all the time in the world to make it. Most annoying are the lies they tell you,” she explained.

Kisa made these remarks against the backdrop of some comments posted by her followers after she shared a photo of herself clad in a beautiful African print on Facebook Tuesday.

According to the actress, that was the second time she wore a dress made from an African fabric. She was surprised people liked it and praised her for wearing that outfit.

She might continue wearing African wear henceforth, but she, indeed, likes wearing foreign designs because she thinks they look better on her.