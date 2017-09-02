I am not at war with Ebony – Feli Nuna

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 September 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-09-02

Feli Nuna <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504317628_536_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Music artiste, Feli Nuna has debunked claims that she has issues with dancehall artiste Ebony.

According to Nuna, she admires Ebony’s creativity. She adds that Ebony is good at what she does.

Nuna however goes on to say that she is usually upset by Ebony’s suggestive lyrics.

She goes on to say that music artistes are expected to be role models to the youth, and a such Ebony’s lyrics are sometimes not the best.

She added that it has come to her notice that ladies in the dancehall fraternity are usually at war with each other, which isn’t the best.

She however added that she is working on a collaboration with two other female artistes.