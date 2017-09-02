Harrison Afful should have started against Congo – Arhinful

Sports News of Saturday, 2 September 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-09-02

Harrison Afful <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504346427_975_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former Black Stars player, Augustine Arhinful, believes Harrison Afful should have started for Ghana when they were held to a 1-1 by Congo in the 2018 World Cup qualifier played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday.

The 30-year-old Columbus Crew defender was benched by head coach Kwesi Appiah but was later introduced in the second half to replace Attamah Larweh who had a dreadful debut outing for the Black Stars.

Speaking on the Football Legends Night Show on GHONE TV on Friday, Arhinful felt gutted when the highly experienced player was benched and felt he should have started irrespective of his form guide.

“I look at football people speak all the time about Harrison Afful. But I felt Harrison should have started this game and later on if things were not going as planned, Attamah should have come in.

“Attamah we all know is not a wind back or a right back but you need a player who needs to surge forward and give crosses, so in as much as Harrison has not been doing well in previous matches, I thought he should have started,” Arhinful said.

The Black Stars will travel to Brazzaville to face the Red Devils of Congo in the fourth round qualifier of the 2018 World Cup on Tuesday.