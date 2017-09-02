Gov’t to empower locals to build multi-purpose terminal in Takoradi

The Transport Minister Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has announced government will oversee the building of the Takoradi Multi-purpose terminal.

The $370 million project is expected to be funded by Ghanaian private business men under a public private partnership arrangement.

The project, when completed will allow for servicing of all vessels used at the Takoradi Harbour.

There has been an ever increasing pace in marine transport technology across the world and with the new government poised to industrialise Ghana’s economy, the need to improve Ghana’s ports services has become even more crucial.

Announcing the multi-purpose terminal project in Takoradi, the Transport Minister Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah said the government will resist any attempt by international bodies to thwart their efforts.

He would not say exactly what attempts have been made by international bodies to stop the project but he was unequivocal, the Nana Akufo-Addo government will ensure Ghana’s private business men are empowered to get the project done.

“For the best time in the history of this country, Ghanaian private business men are going to build the Takoradi multi-purpose terminal as he promised with a sum of $370 million.

“This is a promise that the government has given. Whatever it takes, the president is going to support the Ghanaian private business man to put up this facility.

“No intimidation from any international organization will stop him from going ahead with this project,” he assured.

The Minister gave the assurance in Takoradi during the commissioning of the offices of Prime Meridian Docks, a local Ghanaian Maritime Company who was partnering with some international agencies to construct a $60million floating Dock facility for the maintenance and repair of ships and oil rigs in Ghana.

Director General of the Ghana Ports and Habours Authority, Paul Asare Ansah said when the multi-purpose terminal is completed it will reduce cost of servicing of the country’s vessels.

At the moment he said almost all of the oil related vessels are serviced in Las Palmas or in South Africa.

“This is going to help us build the required capacity to support the oil and gas capacity,” he stated.