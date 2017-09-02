Ghanaians demand Boateng, Muntari return after Congo draw

The two were suspended indefinitely from the Black Stars after the 2014 World Cup <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504353631_544_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian football fans are demanding the return of controversial duo of Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari after the Black Stars blew away the chance of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

Hopes were sky high when Egypt were defeated 1-0 by Uganda and Thursday and the Black Stars needed to defeat Congo in Kumasi to spark hopes of reaching the tournament in Brazil.

However the lackluster home side held at home to a 1-1 draw by Congo on Friday killing the chance of qualifying.

Almeria forward Thievy Bifouma opened the scoring in the 18th minute with Thomas Partey scoring a late equalizer for the Black Stars in the 86th minute to salvage a draw.

This means Ghana have now gone three games in the qualifiers without a win as they were held twice at home by Uganda and Congo and losing to Egypt in Alexandria.

They are now third of the group with 2 points behind leaders Uganda (7 points) and Egypt (6 points).

The performance of some of the players in the squad has sparked calls for the return of Boateng and Muntari who were banned by the by Commission of Inquiry findings.

