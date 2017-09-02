Forgive Quiattoo – Amaliba to Northerners

Abraham Amaliba, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has asked the people of the Northern Region to pardon the former Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, William Quaittoo, over his ethnocentric comments.

He urged the people to find consolation in his resignation to forgive him and move on as one nation.

Mr Quaittoo resigned after describing Northerners as ‘liars’ and ‘difficult’ people to deal with.

The Akim Oda MP received a lot of flak from Ghanaians for uttering those words against the people of the North. He has retracted his comments and rendered an apology. He subsequently resigned following pressure from the Minority as well as several Northern groups and Northerners, including presidential staffer, Napaga Tia Sulemana.

Commenting on TV 3’s New Day programme on Saturday, September 2, Mr Amaliba said: “His resignation was the best for him because how was he going to relate to the farmers up north? I am sure if he went to the north, nobody will come out to meet him.

“I will urge the people to forgive him take and solace in his resignation, we are one people and let us move on as one nation.”

He added: “We in the NDC have better records of ministers resigning on principles. Muntaka resigned when there was no evidence, Dzifa Ativor resigned when there is no evidence and Kwabena Donkor resigned and so we have a better record of people resigning on principles.”