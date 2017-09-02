e.TV Ghana launches ‘Made in Ghana month’

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 September 2017

e.TV Ghana, has launched the 2017 edition of Made in Ghana Month to promote and celebrate goods and services being made in the country.

Dubbed ‘Ghana Inspires’, the fifth edition of the Made in Ghana month would be held throughout September.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Ernest Boateng, the Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance Broadcast Company, said e.TV Ghana has always been passionate about celebrating manufacturers, inventors and made in Ghana products.

“The e. TV Made in Ghana month has over the years, been accepted as the official period for the celebration of indigenous inventors in the country.

“This year, the Made in Ghana Month celebration is going to be bigger and much more intense than ever before”, he said.

Mr Boateng said the Month of September is going to be packed with social and live activities ranging from indigenous hairdressing competitions, a dance festival partnership and exhibitions among others.

He said the programme would also be a good opportunity for people to showcase their locally produced items.

He said there will be a series of on-air activations with TV shows, radio and TV interviews on e.TV , YFM and Happy FM starting from September 1 to 30.

“As part of the celebrations, e. TV Ghana has started showing fresh locally produced content like Roommates Africa, In Bed with Adwen, Zeex Music TV, Jamming Jesus TV, Danceteria and Underground TV among others”.

“There will be an exhibition at the Accra Mall Food Court Square and Silver Lounge from September 21 to 24.Young Ghanaian inventors and producers will also be interviewed by Joel Orleans on YFM’s Dryve Of Ur Lyf,” he added.