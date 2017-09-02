Dzifa Gomashie graces Ghana Dance Festival

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 September 2017

Ghana Dance Festival was organized on the 1st of September 2017 inside Osu Mall and in attendance was the former Deputy Creative Arts Minister, Dzifa Gomashie.

In an interaction with the audience she stated, “dancers don’t believe in themselves enough, we think that someone has to play the trumpet for us to dance but that shouldn’t be the case, I think that we can leave that kind of environment for the right people but as creative artists it is important we create our own space and perform”.

The former Deputy Minister went further to encourage dancers to be creative, do dances to excite audiences and also with the introduction of the internet, dancers can create their own dances and share. And dancers can create jobs for themselves, for if they decide to dance on the street they will pull the traffic.

Dzifa Gomashie went ahead to show her dance moves at the event. The festival was graced with drumming and singing and a number of audiences in attendance.