‘Big’ men send me their naked pictures – Ebony

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-02

Ebony Reigns

Ghana’s current female dancehall sensation, Ebony has asked men to stop masturbating with her semi-nude pictures because she believes it’s a sin.

According to the ‘Sponsor’ hitmaker, she has been receiving photos from her male fans that masturbate with her pictures and she sees that as wrong adding that they need to put a stop to it.

Ebony who was speaking in an interview on Accra-based 3 FM said “A lot of people message me and show things. Like somewhere last year, there was this story out there and male fans were sending me their male things”.

“They need to know what masturbation is before they would even think of masturbating with my photos because I’m not the one influencing them.

“I’m not causing people to sin and if they didn’t know about masturbation, they wouldn’t think about doing it,” she said.